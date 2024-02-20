Amazon deserves to be called out for swindling users

No doubt the terms of service will again come to Amazon’s rescue this time, too. But for a company that lists “customer obsession” as its first leadership principle, it’s a grubby way out. Like almost all businesses that have a subscription component, Amazon likes to encourage users to pay a year up front, offering a small discount as an incentive. It does this because having guaranteed revenue is beneficial — particularly in the streaming market, where churn is notoriously high. It’s also useful in e-commerce, where having a Prime subscription is a key indicator that customers will spend considerably more on Amazon than they might otherwise. But if Amazon wants these benefits, it must stand by its word at the very least. You can’t just go stripping away features and expect customers to not speak up just because you need to better balance your books.

The tampering with the product doesn’t stop with ads, either. I’m no AV buff, but among those curious souls who are, it didn’t take long for them to notice that Amazon had disabled Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound — both of which used to come as standard but now also require the extra $2.99 fee. It means not only do Prime members now get ads in their programs, those programs now likely look and sound worse.

Now, Amazon may well argue they’re not shaking down Prime members for any extra money, so this is all fair game. But in another sense, they absolutely are making Prime members pay more — if not with their money then with their valuable attention. Behind all this, of course, is the company’s relentless drive to increase its advertising revenues, now worth more than $46 billion a year. Analysts estimate Amazon stands to generate around $3 billion this year from Prime Video ads alone.

Other companies have raised prices but at least had some semblance of fair play. Netflix has added ads to its entry-level subscription, but the change applied only to new and rejoining members. When Disney+ jacked up its prices, they took effect at the customer’s next billing date. People understand prices can’t stay the same forever, but there’s a way to roll out changes without loyal customers feeling they’ve had their pockets picked.

As I said, Amazon declined to comment. But I’ve covered the company long enough to hazard a guess at what its arguments will be. It will point to the other benefits of Prime and the fact that other streaming services have raised prices. This is neither here nor there, and certainly not of any relevance to Napoleon and his potential fellow plaintiffs. Amazon sold them one thing but delivered another.