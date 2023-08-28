Amended Forest Act may open the door for biodiversity destruction

These provisions make way for the opening of zoos, safaris, and ecotourism establishments not only in forests but also in private forests, contrary to the provisions of the WLPA, 1972. The eco-sensitive zones around protected areas (PAs) and in WGs will also be open for eco-tourism and vandalism. If we look back, the GOI seized all the scheduled animals from the circuses under the SPCA in the 1990s and closed all minor zoos run by the government all over India in 2002 to streamline wildlife management in ex-situ conservation. Does this amendment not look contrary to what we stood for in wildlife conservation in the past?