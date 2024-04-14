And we fall for the same old lies

Now, around the same time our hero was wandering, the princess Chandravati saw a handsome prince during a festival and fell in love at first sight. She sent her companion with a secret message to the prince to meet her late at night by ascending a rope that would be hanging from the window of her room in the palace. The prince enthusiastically agreed but was struck by his conscience at the last moment and did not turn up. Praptavyamartha, who was strolling around the palace aimlessly, decided to climb the rope to see where it led, and ended up in the princess’s bed in the dark! Then, when the princess asked him why he was silent, he repeated his favourite verse. She immediately realised that he was not the prince, and he was summarily dismissed from the place. He continued to wander, and ended up, entirely by mistake, with another young woman, Vinayavati, who mistook him for her lover in the dark. When she wanted to speak to him, she heard his verse and realised her mistake just as the princess had, and sent him away, chastising herself for acting in haste.