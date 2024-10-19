Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Are India’s companies ready to tackle data breaches?

Are India’s companies ready to tackle data breaches?

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, India witnessed 13.91 lakh cyber security incidents in 2022 — that’s about 4,000 per day!

Follow Us :

Yaqoob Alam
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 05:08 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us