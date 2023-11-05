Are political parties bigger than gods?

This week, a Supreme Court Constitution Bench reserved its judgement over a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the 2018 Electoral Bond (EB) scheme. During the hearing, we learnt some novel lessons about our democracy from the country’s two top law officers – lessons not taught in any classroom. The Attorney General of India said voters do not have a fundamental right to know who donates how much to political parties even though they are periodically called upon to choose between these parties to run the government. The Solicitor General of India batted for the ‘right to privacy’ of donors pumping in crores of rupees into political parties over the right of voters to know who was funding them and in return for what, and even though the Modi government has in the past (in the privacy and Aadhaar cases) vehemently denied that the citizen’s fundamental right to privacy even existed. As private corporations can also donate unlimited sums of money through Electoral Bonds, the government looks to extend the protection of this right to them -- turning seven and a half decades of fundamental rights jurisprudence on its head. The fundamental rights under the Constitution were originally guaranteed only for natural persons.