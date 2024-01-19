Aromatic alchemy of avarae kaalu

In essence, the age-old practice of disposing of bean skins with the expectation of a tastier curry finds its roots in the essential need to detoxify the beans before consumption. This cultural practice aligns with various other methods of detoxifying food through traditional cooking practices around the world. Indigenous communities, like the Soligas in Karnataka, mark the onset of spring by harvesting Dioscorea, commonly known as yams. The preparation of yams involves a meticulous process to eliminate toxic elements before the celebratory feast. Similarly, in regions like Mexico and Central America, where tapioca is indigenous, the preparation of this tuber is thorough, involving boiling and expelling water to ensure the removal of toxins. These practices exemplify the

careful and deliberate steps taken by communities to make their traditional foods safe for consumption.