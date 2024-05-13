Bengaluru in crisis, farmers in distress

I would like to put forward the following suggestions:

Put a complete stop to the acquisition of agricultural land and developing new layouts, residential or industrial, in the Bengaluru metropolitan region. With high land prices in and around Bengaluru, the cost of acquisition has risen enormously; the allocation of individual sites will therefore result in uneconomical use of urban land. BDA’s priority must be to focus on metropolitan planning and regulating urban growth to sustainable levels. KIADB is well advised to shift its headquarters to a northern city such as Hubballi-Dharwad or Kalaburagi and encourage industries in backward regions of the state, thus reducing imbalanced development.

To improve the urban environment and address climate change issues, identify all barren and uncultivable land in the metropolitan region and build tree parks or city forests. Promote solar energy and incentivise energy-efficient buildings. Incentivise the use of public transport and disincentivise the use of private motor vehicles. These measures are likely to reduce the heat island effect, control rises in temperatures, and reduce air pollution.

To tackle the water crisis, ban or restrict the digging of borewells and encourage rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge. Penalise wastage of clean treated water, increase waste water treatment facilities, and lay separate pipelines for the supply of water for non-potable uses.

The UN-HABITAT has warned that the ‘business as usual’ approach to development is no longer an option, and the way Asian countries handle urban development and management must change if further environmental deterioration is to be avoided and embark upon more ‘sustainable pathways’.

And time is running out.

(The writer is a former chief secretary, Government of Karnataka)