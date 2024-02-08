Bengaluru's reading rooms

The English newspapers cost a princely 1 to 2 Annas, and the more-affordable Kannada ones cost half Anna to one Anna. Each family had their own favourite newspaper and fiercely defended their choice. Not everyone could afford a daily dose of news; many settled for the weekend editions only. Those less fortunate found solace in the common reading rooms found in all localities of Bengaluru, like the one near our house in Shankarapuram called Yuvakara Sanga. These rooms were typically vacant sheds, like those used to park cars.