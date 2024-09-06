Bill for gig workers misses the mark

This is not the first such legislation. Firstly, because there are other state governments that have introduced or are considering funding welfare measures for gig workers through special legislation.

Rajasthan has enacted the Rajasthan Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Act, 2023, wherein a worker welfare fee is imposed on aggregators.

Jharkhand has also proposed the Jharkhand Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Bill, 2024, levying a gig workers welfare fee or cess on aggregators.

Second, there are other legislations (state and central) that have used the earmarking model for labour welfare. Some examples include the Limestone and Dolomite Mines Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1972, and the Iron Ore Mines Labour Welfare Cess Act, 1961, which were introduced by the central government. One example from the state level is the Kerala Coir Workers’ Welfare Fund Act, 1987.