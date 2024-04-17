BJP manifesto keeps focus on dividing and out-of-sight goals

Given that most of the ‘Sankalp Patra’ is a vacuous exercise in vainglory and promoting the cult of personality, what stands out are the promises on the UCC and ‘one nation, one election’ (ONOE). Neither is democratically feasible, but they are party objectives, and are trotted out at crucial conjunctures for connected reasons. The conjuncture is provided by the elections and the need to reiterate slogans that will rally the faithful. The UCC is a majoritarian mobilisational gambit, while the constant harping on ONOE is powered by an authoritarian impulse.

The determination to keep in focus the objective of switching to an ONOE system keeps signalling the BJP’s determination to change the existing constitutional and governmental formats to both its constituency and to the Opposition. Any move towards ONOE will necessitate constitutional amendments and changes to basic laws such as the Representation of the People Act, because it will have to change federal arrangements, while also severely curtailing citizens’ electoral rights.

The UCC is another matter. It is a dog-whistling tactic to unsettle the Muslim community, because its personal laws would be expunged in the BJP’s conception of it. The overriding problem with the Sangh parivar’s UCC is that it is aimed at levelling out diversity. The BJP manifesto says gender equality cannot be achieved until a UCC, ‘drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with the modern times’, is put in place. This is a meaningless and misleading formulation. If banning polygamy is the issue, it should say so upfront, because most people agree with that objective.

A study published by the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) in 2022, based on data from the National Family Health Survey, showed that 1.9 per cent of Muslim men practise polygamy. This figure is 1.3 per cent for Hindu men and 1.6 per cent for others.

It’s a problem that can be dealt with legislatively, consensually, and by demonstrating good faith. The BJP’s rhetoric, however, comes from an obviously majoritarian perspective.

(Suhit K Sen is author of ‘The Paradox of Populism: The Indira Gandhi Years, 1966-1977’.)

