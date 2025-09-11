Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Blurred borders will test Greater Bengaluru Authority

Blurred borders will test Greater Bengaluru Authority

The real test of GBA lies in whether it can prevent gaps at the margins and ensure that no area, no matter how small or remotely located, is left ungoverned.
Sourabh Roy
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 19:23 IST
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 19:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
BBMPOpinionIn PerspectiveGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us