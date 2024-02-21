Brain drain from Putin’s Russia is far from over

By Lionel Laurent

It’s the end of an era for Russia’s best-known tech company, Yandex NV, once hailed as the country’s answer to Alphabet Inc.’s Google and valued at $30 billion before the invasion of Ukraine. This month, it agreed to sell its domestic business for about $5.2 billion, a cut-price level for the Russian tycoons picking it up under the Kremlin’s watch.

Yet the deal also hints at a wartime brain drain of scientific and engineering talent that the West could do more to capture.

Yandex has a controversial reputation

Alexey Navalny, whose death has outraged leaders and prompted protests across Europe, had said the company was responsible for spreading Russian lies. (The European Union agreed, Yandex did not.) Co-founder Arkady Volozh, who now publicly opposes the war, is pushing to be taken off Europe’s sanctions list and says he’s helped “thousands of engineers” leave the country: “They will be an asset wherever they land.”

An estimated 11 per cent to 28 per cent of Russian developers have left the country since the outbreak of war, according to research cited by Science, and fear of more departures is apparently what stopped the Kremlin from nationalizing Yandex outright. While most of the company’s assets and 26,000 staff will stay in Russia, they’ve been separated from a new entity employing about 1,300 people operating abroad in hubs like Finland or Serbia and focused on artificial intelligence.