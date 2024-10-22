Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
BRICS at crossroads

BRICS at crossroads

As new members join the bloc, India’s leadership will shape BRICS’ future amid global tensions

Follow Us :

Sanjay Bhattacharyya
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 20:59 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
BRICSOpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us