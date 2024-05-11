British colleges are handling pro-Palestinian protests differently. Will it pay off?

Later in the afternoon -- before a discussion on how to balance studies with protest, a vigil to commemorate people who had died in Gaza and some poetry readings -- the Oxford students broke into a brief chant of "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." The phrase is regarded by some supporters of Israel as a rallying cry for the eradication of the country and is the type of language that concerns groups like the Union of Jewish Students, which says it represents 9,000 Jewish students across Britain and Ireland.