Buffett’s $157 billion cash pile isn’t an ominous sign

The conventional wisdom is that the longer Berkshire waits, the more the pressure grows to deploy that money — but I’d beg to differ. Even in lower interest rate environments, Buffett and Munger have proved they were willing to be patient, so the two should be more than happy to take their time with T-bills paying over 5 per cent and with a whole lot less to prove to the world.

Here’s how Buffett put it at this year’s Berkshire shareholder meeting in May:

...the world is overwhelmingly short-term focused. And if you go to an investor relations call, they’re all trying to figure out how to fill out a sheet to show the earnings for the year. And the management is interested in feeding them expectations, so we’ll slightly be beaten.

I mean, that is a world that’s made to order for anybody that’s trying to think about what you do that should work over five, or ten, or 20 years. And I just think that I would love to be born today, and go out with not too much money, and hopefully turn it into a lot of money. And Charlie would too, actually.

Here’s the long and the short of it: There’s no need to overinterpret the modest growth of Berkshire’s cash balance, which exhibits about the same degree of caution that Buffett has brought to the company for the entire 21st century. Not even Buffett knows where the economy is heading, but he knows a lackluster value proposition when he sees one. So it’s pointless to spend down that money in a market with few fat pitches.