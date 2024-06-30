Building climate resilient cities

By incorporating climate resilience strategies into their DNA. Last week, I was at the World Resources Institute (WRI) Ross Cities Prize for Cities jury discussions, with six other very experienced urbanists -- including the former mayors of Bogotá and Kampala, and the former governor of West Java. First initiated in 2018-19, this influential prize -- now in its fourth cycle -- recognizes five cities around the world for trailblazing projects of urban transformation. One winner receives a Grand Prize of $250,000 -- with four other finalists each receiving an additional $25,000. More than the cash prize, the award brings with it worldwide recognition of the systemic, innovative urban efforts underway by these cities to prepare for climate change. It seeks to document the stories of these cities, disseminating them to other locations where WRI works, eventually bringing them into teaching curricula through collaborations with global universities for propagation.