Can elections be protected from being deepfaked?

The deepfake age of elections began in the early 2020s. One of its first applications was prior to the 2020 Delhi elections. Three years is a long enough time; AI-driven deepfakes now have the potential to create a “perfect storm” of misinformation, thanks to significantly advanced technology. Furthermore, anyone may create them with readily available software. Even professional assistance is supposedly offered for a tiny cost.

In what way can deepfakes influence elections? The general election of Slovakia in September, which many saw as a “test case” for the 2024 global elections, may serve as a trailer. Just two days before the election, a deepfake audio of the Progressive Slovakia party’s leader talking about rigging the election and doubling the price of beer went viral. Progressive Slovakia lost the election in a close contest. Were a significant number of electorates deceived by the deepfake audio? Who knows! The November election in Argentina happened in the realm of AI Hogwarts; AI was present everywhere. “Is Argentina the First AI Election?” was the title of an article run by the New York Times.