CAPFs need a professional boost

Raising of additional battalions, duly supported by technological innovation, will ensure the availability of manpower for training. Individual and collective training can help personnel regain their physical and mental fitness, and refresh and polish their individual and collective professional skills making the individual, the sub-unit, and the unit a professionally cohesive entity. Training forms the backbone of discipline, and well-designed regimens can help improve a unit’s discipline by allowing soldiers enough time for rest and recuperation, and respite from monotony. Behavioural aberrations can also be addressed, thereby improving cohesiveness and discipline within an entire unit.