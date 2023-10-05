DH Toon | (A not so) Free Press

Eighteen media bodies and journalist trade unions on Wednesday wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud seeking his intervention in the police action against NewsClick, saying “ad hoc, sweeping seizures and interrogations cannot be considered acceptable” in any democratic country, especially when it has started advertising itself as 'mother of democracy'.

They sought framing of norms to discourage the seizure of journalists' phones and laptops on a “whim” and evolve guidelines for interrogation of journalists and for seizures from them to ensure that they are not subjected to “fishing expeditions with no bearing on actual offence”.





