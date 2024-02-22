Centre’s cess cleverness is taxing states

The Report of the Auditor General of the accounts of the Union government -- Report No 21 of 2023 (Financial Audit) -- gives the details of cess collection as part of the total collection of revenue. A humongous 17.67 per cent (inclusive of the GST Compensation Cess) of the total gross revenue was the cess component in FY2021-22. The Report of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) on the accounts of the Union government (No 4 of 2020) had pointed out that in respect of the Road & Infrastructure Cess, Health & Education Cess, and cess on crude oil, there was no proper framework nor any assurance that cess/levies collected would be used for the purpose for which these were collected. The CAG had observed that the Union government had withheld more than Rs 1.1 lakh crore collected through various cesses in 2018-19. The CAG also pointed out that over Rs 1.24 lakh crore collected as cess on crude oil over the last decade had not been transferred to the designated Reserve Fund. In 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) noted that levying cesses and surcharges neutralises the increase in tax devolution recommended by successive Finance Commissions. While cesses were being collected for specific purposes, these purposes, however, seem to continue forever. Thus, it is estimated that the Finance Commission formula for devolving 41per cent of the divisible pool has in reality translated into only 32 per cent of the gross tax revenue in 2024-25 as per budget estimates.