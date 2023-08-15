Check the rising cases of sextortion

New Legislation

Given the alarming rise of sextortion and its disastrous consequences, the government should enact a separate law to address sextortion as a serious offence, which it definitely is. Both scammers and facilitating social media platforms (for example, the platform through which a video call was made and the platform through which the AI technology was used) should be held responsible to some extent. Only then can the platforms be coerced to take harsh measures to plug their loopholes. Also, it is pertinent that the government hide the identities of all sextortion victims while registering the complaint, or FIR, so that victims can report without any hesitation.