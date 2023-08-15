Check the rising cases of sextortion

In recent news, a 36-year-old doctor fell victim to third-generation sextortion. However, now we are witnessing a concerning increase in fourth-generation sextortion. Deep learning, an artificial intelligence-based technology, now seamlessly superimposes a victim’s face onto a porn actor’s in a given video, expertly replicating emotions, expressions, and body language. Shockingly, India reports more than 500 sextortion cases daily (with less than 0.5% per cent officially registered as FIRs), making it the global sextortion hub. Regrettably, however, the Government has yet to enact any strict measures to prevent such heinous offences.
What does it take to prevent such acts from being committed? Firstly, imposing immediate restrictions on social media platforms. The government should direct all social media platforms to disable the option of taking screenshots or screen recordings unless granted permission by the user. The user should be alerted and asked for permission for recording through a bilingual pop-up (English/Hindi) every time he receives a video call. Moreover, the government must issue directives to remove all third-party screenshot and screen recording apps from app stores. Additionally, users should be empowered to deactivate their cameras and microphones before participating in video calls.
Secondly, technological measures must be taken by AI platforms. The government should encourage technology companies to develop advanced deep-fake detection tools. It is crucial to invest in the research and development of advanced AI-driven tools that can detect and identify deep-fake content, including deep nudes. Or at least mandate the use of digital watermarking and authentication mechanisms that can help verify the authenticity of images and videos.
Government’s role
In May 2023, investigators found that scammers operating from locations such as Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan were evading Indian laws and law enforcement agencies by using virtual private network (VPN) services from servers located in the Marshall Islands, near Australia, and the Sahel region in Africa. It is imperative that the government rigorously enforce its April 2022 order mandating all VPNs to collect and retain user data for a minimum of five years. Moreover, the app stores should be directed to remove all VPN apps that do not follow the April 2022 order.
It is well known that scammers sometimes use cryptocurrency to commit crimes. The government must consider banning the use of cryptocurrency, which can be converted into real money or used as a substitute for real money for transactions without tracking the personal details of the user.
Considering the threat of artificial intelligence and how to counter it, the government has to ban all the platforms, or at least those features that allow people to swap faces, voices, and other characteristics to create digital forgeries. The use of AI should be regulated and confined to institutions in educational and work settings. There should be government-regulated portals that can be monitored by institutions to prevent AI-related offenses. Additionally, the government and social media platforms must consider whether encrypted chats over their platforms, often exploited by criminals, should remain completely encrypted. This feature alone can let criminals slip away.
New Legislation
Given the alarming rise of sextortion and its disastrous consequences, the government should enact a separate law to address sextortion as a serious offence, which it definitely is. Both scammers and facilitating social media platforms (for example, the platform through which a video call was made and the platform through which the AI technology was used) should be held responsible to some extent. Only then can the platforms be coerced to take harsh measures to plug their loopholes. Also, it is pertinent that the government hide the identities of all sextortion victims while registering the complaint, or FIR, so that victims can report without any hesitation.
The worst abusers of technology are the hardest to catch. They operate anonymously, adapt quickly, and circulate their synthetic creations across unrestricted online platforms. It is high time that the government collaborates with tech companies, social media platforms, and online service providers to develop tools and features that enhance user privacy and security.
(The writers are practicing advocates at the Delhi High Court)