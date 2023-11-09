Civil choppers have no wind beneath their wings

Defence services have been a formidable hinterland, supplying helicopter pilots to civil aviation. Many of these pilots opt for the Chetak helicopter to work towards obtaining their CHPLs, as all three defence services and the Coast Guard use the Chetak, which is made in India. Last year, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took an arbitrary decision to deregister the Chetak for CHPL purposes despite understanding the implications for helicopter pilot availability. However, the good news is that the Rotary Wing Society of India (RWSI) worked hard to convince MoCA and DGCA to have a new Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) issued in July this year dealing with the issue of commercial licences to defence pilots. Its promulgation has served to assuage the pilot shortfall situation somewhat. Indian regulations are far more restrictive in granting licences to defence pilots than in most other countries. They are also stricter than the guidelines prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). Indeed, in the US, a defence pilot becomes eligible to apply for a civil flying licence the day he gains his wings in the military.