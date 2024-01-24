Cognitive harmony, a way of life

Whenever we hold conflicting thoughts, our biological system shows signs of stress due to internal neurochemical chaos, a state of incongruence, and it is best prevented by adapting to cognitive harmony. When a person knows that smoking is bad for health yet continues with the habit, then it creates a state of cognitive dissonance, due to lack of harmony with one’s conscious thoughts. Consequently the person convinces himself that his Grandfather smoked two packets everyday till 90 years, so one or two per day will not do serious harm, in order to reduce the dissonance. But by quitting smoking, the person would have dismissed the dissonance altogether and would have established cognitive harmony.