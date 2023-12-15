Consumer Day: Let students lead the way

This year, let’s consider a more innovative approach: create opportunities for willing and concerned students to organise the National Consumer Day in their own way at their institutions. They should deleve into India’s consumer movement, the consumer protection act, working of Consumer Redressal Commissions, how consumers are often taken for a ride, how every government office treats citizens as servants when they are the real masters, how consumers themselves do not join together to stand for their rights, how citizens are ready to bribe willingly and fail to uphold the rule of law, how they silently put up with power interruptions, how citizens fail to keep cities and rural areas clean, how they make use of single use plastic even when they know it is banned, why we keep quiet when political parties buy votes through freebies, why do we have a low voting participation specially in areas where literate people live, etc. The list is long, and so are ways of devising ideas to increase people’s involvement and usher in a vibrant consumer movement.