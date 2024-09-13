Count your blessings

Richard Carlson, the self-help author, has aptly called this the 90 – 10 trap. He points out that though the major part of the day – 90% of it – went well, we tend to focus on the 10% of it that did not. Let us say that there are ten different goals you set out for the day. Nine of them turn out satisfactorily, but the tenth was a disappointment. Instead of acknowledging that most of the day went well, we fret and fume and to top it all, snap at others.