Critical, but neglected

The report highlights the fact that there are huge opportunities in the bamboo industry that have not been explored. It suggests the need for formulating a national policy on bamboo. The absence of tourism facilities has also been pointed out, as has the fact that the region receives less than 1% of the total FDI in the country. It has been pointed out that there is huge potential to develop food processing industries given the surplus agricultural and horticultural produce in the region. It has recommended creating megafood parks and integrated cold chain facilities as key requirements to boost the food processing industry. The report mentions the fact that NER accounts for nearly 3% of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country but is not doing well due to a low credit deposit ratio.