Data appropriation, not protection

The legal analysis of the Personal Digital Data Protection Act, 2023, has focused on the large-scale exemptions that have been provided to both State and private entities.

This analysis focuses on the language used in the Act itself to make the point that the Act facilitates data appropriation rather than data protection.

Recall that the context of legislating this Act was the recognition of the right to privacy as a fundamental right by the Supreme Court in 2017. An intervening period of half a decade was spent on a public deliberation on the nature and shape of this legislation.

Interestingly, the word “privacy” does not find any mention in the Act, and this gives us a first clue to the aims of this legislation.

Biometric information, which is classified as sensitive personal information and accorded a higher degree of protection in many jurisdictions, including previously under the Information Technology Act, 2000 in India, finds

no mention.