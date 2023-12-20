Data driven policy for better air quality

On the other hand, for the landlocked capital city, pollution during October–December has unfortunately become an annual event. With the start of October, the air quality drops to “poor,” with air quality index values averaging at 250+ in many parts. Human-driven causes like motor pollution, construction activities, burning of crop residue, and wood all contribute to this poor air quality. However, local conditions influence it too. October marks the end of monsoon season and is accompanied by a reversal of wind direction, from easterly to north-westerly. This north-westerly wind carries dust from Rajasthan and harmful gases like carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and smoke from Punjab. When the temperature falls, it lowers the inversion height, which is the layer in the atmosphere where the air temperature increases with height. This restricts the pollutants from the lower layer of the atmosphere from rising above the surface and spreading because warm air above cooler air does not let vertical mixing and trap pollutants, such as those at the surface level.