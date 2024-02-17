Decoding satyagraha

It is an important debate that has been simplified. What he tried as a means has been confused with the actual end. The really hard question was, how do you get people who are privileged in a system like caste to have an interest in its reform? He struggled with this very serious question. In a way, upper-caste Hindus are the ones with the power to transform the system. How can you energise them to find some interest in this reform? Some of the Ambedkarites and Marxists thought that the answer was to get rid of the system and to re-educate. Gandhi thought that it was not a very realistic strategy.