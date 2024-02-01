Developed country by 2047: Macroeconomic and fiscal reforms needed

The fiscal deficit reached an unprecedented 13.2 per cent of GDP in 2020-21 and outstanding government liabilities peaked at 90 per cent. From this position, the next two years have seen a serious attempt by the government to reduce both deficit and debt to an estimated 9 per cent and 83.9 per cent, respectively, in 2023-24. During the last two years, the Union government has attempted to substantially compress the fiscal deficit while making additional allocations to infrastructure spending. The central government fiscal deficit is budgeted to be reduced to 5.9 per cent in 2023-24 and by 2025-26, it is targeted to be 4.5 per cent.