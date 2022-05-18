Dim the lights to save migratory birds

Another World Migratory Bird Day passed largely unnoticed last Saturday, just as birds themselves are going largely unnoticed because of their shrinking presence in our environment, especially in urban areas. The day is a reminder of the importance of the migration of birds and the need to conserve them and their habitats. Birds have migrated for tens of thousands of years across continents, countries and seas. About half the bird species on earth are migratory and most travel long distances every year. They face challenges and dangers on their way and these are increasing every year. The theme of this year’s World Migratory Bird Day is “dim the lights for birds at night” to convey the message that light pollution is a serious threat to them. It changes the birds’ migration patterns and foraging behaviour and affects communication, and many of them lose their sense of direction, disappear and even die. They get attracted to lit areas, and circling above the lights, they face the risk of exhaustion and predation, and collide with buildings and other structures.

Light pollution is increasing all over the world. Most of the world’s population now lives in cities. With increasing urbanisation the world becomes artificially lit up at night. It is estimated that the amount of artificial light on the earth’s surface is increasing by at least 2 % every year. Most migratory birds are nocturnal travellers because the night sky is calmer and safer for them. But that is no longer true because light pollution has changed the sky and the nights. Large numbers of birds die on their way. Light pollution hurts not only birds but all other animals and human beings. Natural darkness is considered as important as clean water, air, and soil and its depletion can impact life in many ways.

Guidelines on light pollution laid down by the Convention of Migratory Species (CMS) hosted by India in Gandhinagar in 2020 need to be followed much more sincerely and effectively. Degradation and loss of habitat, pollution, disappearance of wetlands, electrocution from power lines, collision with wind turbines, hunting, and above all, climate change are among their other problems. Some birds have to fly longer distances now and many are becoming endangered. The safety and conservation of migratory birds, in fact of all birds, should be ensured for their sake and for the sake of all living beings. They play a large role in making life possible and liveable for all.