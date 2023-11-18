Discovering Nehru

The perception among Nehru’s contemporaries was that he would have gone on to win the Nobel Prize in literature if writing had been his main vocation. I have no doubt in my mind that Nehru transformed a nascent nation into a self-confident, mature, democratic republic with a liberal ethos. He laid the foundations for strong institutions, which have stood India in good stead. You name any institution today; overwhelming chances are that those were created in Nehru’s time. With all this knowledge in my mind, it was unimaginable for me not to hear any eulogies to Nehru.