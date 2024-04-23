Driving through the desert deluge

Normally it takes less than half-hour to reach the airport from my son’s house. Our return journey took over two hours. At one point the engine stalled. We imagined the worst. Our online technical support, my 13-year-old grandson, advised us to switch off the engine and wait for a few minutes. It worked. At one stretch, which was normally four minutes from home, we were caught in a traffic jam for more than an hour. Luckily our SUV had large tyres and managed through the flood. It was a pitiable sight to see high-end sedans abandoned with water almost up to the window frame. We finally reached home like weary warriors from the battlefield.