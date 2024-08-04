Drown the politics, please, not our young people

Like most scholars to this day, Kahoda was in much financial hardship, and with a son coming soon and a pregnant wife to take care of, he got tempted by a royal announcement. The announcement said that a great scholar, Bandi, wished to engage in debate. Anyone who won against Bandi in debate would be awarded a huge sum of money and royal honours, but if one were to lose, one must prepare to be drowned. Poor Kahoda went to debate the scholar and lost. He was never heard of again.