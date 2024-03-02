Echoes of ‘1984’ in 2024

With the rise of authoritarianism and right-wing extremism, we are seeing blatant violations of fundamental rights and privacy, destruction of constitutional institutions, political manipulation, toppling of elected governments, raids and arrests of politicians of opposition parties, attacks on journalists and dissenting voices, misinformation, and lies, and yet amid the struggles of immigrants, minorities, and marginalised people, there’s mass adulation of self-proclaimed strong leaders. In the book, ‘Big Brother’ controls people’s lives. The language of ‘Newspeak’ is invented to eliminate political rebellion; ‘Thoughtcrime’ is to end people thinking of anything rebellious; ‘Room 101’ symbolises psychological torture and brainwashing to turn rebels into party supporters; ‘Doublethink’ is holding two contradictory beliefs, both acceptable to enforce lies and false narratives; and ‘Unperson’ is someone whose existence has been erased from public memory.