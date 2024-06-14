A credible probe is necessary

There is controversy over the behaviour of the Indian stock markets on the day before the exit polls of the Lok Sabha election were announced, on the market day after the exit polls and on the day the results were announced.

On May 31, a day before the last day of polling, foreign investors, who were net sellers of shares up to that point during the week, made heavy purchases of Indian shares, accounting for 58% of the day’s trading. The next day, exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the BJP/NDA. The next trading day, on June 3, markets touched all-time highs and foreign investors and many others who had bought on May 31 made handsome profits.

On the counting day, the markets crashed wiping out about Rs 30 lakh crore of investors’ wealth. Before that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had predicted that the market would go up and had advised investors to buy shares on the upswing.