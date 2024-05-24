A disservice to the cause of justice

The observations made by the Delhi High Court while rejecting former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in the liquor policy case amounted to a definitive indictment, and occasioned the question whether anything more is needed to convict him.

The single-judge bench said that the prosecution had prima facie established a case of money-laundering under the PMLA, but the judge’s words sounded like final truth in the matter.

The judge said the case exemplified grave abuse of public authority by Sisodia who “used deceptive methods to show that the policy had public support though it was framed to enrich a few individuals”. The court said his conduct amounted to a “great betrayal of democratic principles”.

These comments go beyond the impressions of a court while hearing a bail plea. The court almost pronounced a judgement without the sentence.