A fallen pillar of academic freedom

It is wrong on the part of the administration or management of the university to pressure an academic on the basis of his or her work. It amounts to curbing the freedom of teachers or students to pursue their studies and arrive at inconvenient conclusions. In the case of Ashoka University, it is possible that the university was itself under pressure on the matter. The university’s handling of it amounted to harassment of the academic. A number of other academics of the university have said that they would resign in protest against the university’s action. Students and alumni of the university and academics of other universities have also criticised Ashoka University’s action.