A harsh rap on BBMP’s knuckles

The Karnataka High Court has called the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) the “No 1 enemy of the city” for its continued failure to keep a check on unauthorised hoardings and flex banners.

The court’s rap came while hearing a batch of PILs that complained about the hundreds of illegal advertisement hoardings, boards, billboards and banners dotting the city. Most of these have come up without the mandatory approval of the BBMP Chief Commissioner.

These unauthorised hoardings have not only contributed to the “uglification” of the city, but also led to loss of revenue for the BBMP, the court observed. While directing the BBMP to conduct a survey of all hoardings, the bench also sought a report in tabular form on how many of them were standing beyond the period for which permission was granted.

Curiously, while hundreds of illegal boards and flex banners can be spotted in the city at any given point of time, the BBMP submitted that it had imposed a total fine of just Rs 5 lakh in 47 cases in eight zones under its jurisdiction.

The civic body assured the court that in the first phase, it would remove illegal hoardings on 1,400-km of arterial and sub-arterial roads within three months. Those on the remaining roads in the city would be taken up during the next three months.