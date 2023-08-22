A key study shows path forward on TB

The National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) has recognised the role of nutrition in treatment. The Nikshay Poshan Yojana gives Rs 500 a month to those diagnosed with TB. But this is inadequate. According to NTEP guidelines, a tuberculosis patient consumes 2,800 calories every day. The programme has suffered from many problems and it needs to be implemented better. This is particularly important because surveys have found that tuberculosis burden in India is 1.6 times higher than previously estimated and 64% of the symptomatic population did not access healthcare services.



A better focus on nutrition will help to improve outcomes, though the aim of eliminating TB by 2025 may not be achieved.