A lost opportunity to assure voters

The Supreme Court’s verdict in the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) case rejecting, among others, the demand for counting of all VVPAT (voter-verifiable paper audit trail) slips was not unexpected. The court has in the past accepted the system of voting through the EVMs and rejected demands for 100% or even 50% verification of voter trail. It had supported the increase in the number of polling stations, picked randomly, in which VVPAT verification was to be done from one per Assembly constituency to five, though. The VVPAT slip facility was introduced in 2013 to dispel doubts about the functioning of the EVMs. The court has now reaffirmed its earlier judgements and again put its stamp of approval on the system.