A lost opportunity to assure voters

But the judgement is unlikely to set at rest all apprehensions about the working of the EVMs and put an end to the debate over it. Those who have reservations about the EVMs have described the judgement as a disappointment. Major parties, including the Congress, have said they will continue to campaign for greater use of the VVPAT. The court has said that tallying all VVPAT slips with EVM votes is cumbersome and could delay the poll result. That would not be counted as the best argument against it. The petitioners included organisations of high credibility like the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The court hinted that the petitioners’ intentions may be mala fide or may be intended to “undermine…the accomplishments of the nation”. This is an unfortunate comment. As long as there are doubts about the system, the matter cannot be considered as closed. The history of EVM use in the country is one of evolving safeguards and more steps for protection and trust. Yet more of them cannot be ruled out. The system should be completely credible and fool-proof in a democratic set-up, and should be seen to be so. The judgement will be seen as a lost opportunity to ensure that the voters were assured of the best of both worlds – electronic voting and complete paper count -- so that there would be no doubt or room for suspicion in anyone’s mind.