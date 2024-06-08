A message from Punjab, J&K voters

Amritpal Singh and Sarabjit Singh defeated Congress, AAP and Akali Dal candidates with high margins. Punjab’s social and political life has undergone changes in the last few years. Though the Bhindranwale-led militancy ended in the 1990s, the state has since faced problems like economic decline, unemployment and widespread drug addiction and residual militancy-related issues. The split between the Akali Dal and the BJP may have thrown some light on the communal underpinning of politics in some areas. With the rise of the AAP, mainstream politics broke up in many parts. One important theme which Amritpal Singh had highlighted during the campaign and even before his arrest last year was the drug problem in the state. Water-sharing with Haryana, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and the continued incarceration of many Sikh political prisoners are all issues that have resonance in Punjab. Rashid’s victory in Kashmir is also a vote against conventional politics. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is also a face of family politics in Kashmir, was defeated from Anantnag-Rajouri. There was high polling in the state where the central government is yet to deliver on its promises of statehood and assembly elections. Promises of development also have not materialised. The vote and the outcome in Kashmir reflect the people’s faith in democracy but disillusionment about how politics has been practised there.