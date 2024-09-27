A moment for some chess-t thumping

The air is still thick with euphoria. And why not? As India's sporting achievements go -- and they are few and far between -- the double-gold feat at the just-concluded 45th Chess Olympiad is up there among the best. Recall India's maiden Olympic gold at Amsterdam 1928. Rewind your memories to when Kapil Dev and Co were crowned at Lord's as the 60-over World Cup champions in 1983.

Or reminisce about Neeraj Chopra's golden moment at Tokyo. What the Indian men's and women's chess teams accomplished in Budapest on Sunday sit comfortably with the aforementioned exploits.

While the men's team, teaming with once-in-a-generation talent, was expected to improve upon its bronze-winning effort in the 2022 edition in Chennai, the hopes were a little subdued insofar as women were concerned, though they also had a bronze to show from the same event.

But against all odds, the women's team provided the icing on the cake by matching the men in winning the maiden gold of the Olympiad. And they did it without their No 1 player, Dronavalli Harika, who opted out of the event due to personal reasons.

The two teams just didn't win the gold but smashed the field en route to the top podium finish. If Viswanathan Anand showed the world that India was a force to reckon with in the game of 64 squares, the younger bunch is revolutionising chess like never before.