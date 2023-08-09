A no-confidence signal from the SC

This is an elaborate mechanism to ensure transparency and impartiality in the investigation of cases. The indifference or callousness on the part of the authorities in dealing with the situation has been deeply troubling. The sight of two Kuki women being paraded naked and molested by a mob and the failure of the state to take action on it shocked the nation. The Supreme Court itself observed last week that the police had lost control over the situation and the constitutional machinery had broken down in the state. The court’s measures may be seen as an attempt to ensure that the failure of the law-and-order machinery should not lead to denial of justice to those who need it. After all, it is the responsibility of the highest court of the land to ensure delivery of justice to all citizens. It had to step in because the executive failed. But it should be noted the situation in Manipur goes much beyond law and order. The court can go only so far.