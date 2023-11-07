A political alarm rings as onion prices rise

The rise in onion prices all over the country in the last few weeks, particularly after mid-October, has cast a shadow on the festival season mood and sent out a political alarm to governments. The prices of several other essential items, including vegetables and fruits, have increased, but onion prices have risen the most. The prices have more than doubled in most parts of the country, touching Rs 100 per kg in some areas. The onion price rise has been raised as an election issue in the five states which are going to the polls this month. Parties have in the past lost elections on the issue of onion prices. Onions are among the most essential vegetables and their price movements are very sensitive. So there is great care and caution on the part of governments in tackling fluctuations in the price of onions.