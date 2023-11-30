A shocking enterprise. Might there be more?

The arrest of a doctor, Chandan Ballal, who allegedly conducted more than 900 illegal abortions over the past three years, could well point to a thriving larger female foeticide racket in Karnataka. Activists have for long complained that the stringent laws to prevent sex determination tests and foeticide have not deterred unscrupulous doctors but have only pushed such activities underground. Most cases of foeticide, it is feared, go unreported. In fact, the present case only came to light by chance when Bengaluru Police intercepted a car during a routine check and some probing revealed that a pregnant woman was being taken in it to undergo abortion. The illegal sex determination and foeticide enterprise was being carried on by Ballal allegedly with the connivance of another doctor based in Chennai, Tulasiraman, and others. Some alleged accomplices of Ballal have also been arrested. Ballal’s racket apparently operated in the Mandya, Mysuru and Bengaluru districts. The accused had cleverly hidden the sex determination facility inside a jaggery-making unit located in a sugarcane field in Mandya, from where the police have seized the ultrasound scanning machine used by them. The abortions were conducted at a hospital in Mysuru owned by Ballal, who allegedly charged Rs 30,000 for each such operation.