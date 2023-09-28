A welcome development

Though the announcement was widely welcomed it did not create any big impact in the market because it was expected and there is about an year for it to come into effect. There are operational hurdles to clear and procedures to be adopted, including those relating to debt settlement, fund repatriation and taxation before the move can become a reality. There are some risks involved, too, in greater integration into the global market. If the rupee strengthens as a result of greater capital inflows, there will also be issues like its negative impact on exports that will have to be tackled. There will be greater scrutiny of India’s financial situation and practices and a sharper focus on the government’s fiscal responsibility. In times of international stress, Indian government bonds may also feel pressure. The RBI may be presented with some challenges, but it will have better latitude to manage the rupee, but the government’s conduct with it will be watched closely.