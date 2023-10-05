A well-deserved Nobel for medicine

Their research also stands out for two other reasons. One is they proved again that important discoveries usually result from collaboration between two disciplines. Kariko is a biochemist and Weissman is an immunologist. Their joint effort led to the use of mRNA, which are messengers that carry instructions from DNA to the cells on manufacturing specific proteins, as an agent that could help the body develop its own cures. Their research was also remarkable for the determination and persistence with which they pursued their idea. When they started their research in the 1990s, the scientific establishment had little faith in their idea. It was considered impossible to introduce mRNA into the human body without being rejected and attacked by the body’s immune system. This was the case in animal experiments. But the two believed that mRNA modified in a specific way would not be attacked by the body. They proved that in 2005 but its significance was not realised even then. The time for practical application of the idea came only in 2020. The mRNA story ran the course of many other scientific ideas which are considered impossible in the beginning but are pursued by tenacious researchers to finally turn out to be important milestones.