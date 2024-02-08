A worrying slide on corruption index

Corruption is a fact of daily life in the country and most people have not seen any improvement in the conduct of people in public life, including politicians and bureaucrats. It is a reality that those in the top echelons are above the law and cannot be brought to account with existing laws against corruption. It is mostly the middle and lower level officials who are caught, that too only in some circumstances. Many get away after being caught, again using corrupt means. Elections are a fountain of corruption, with large amounts of money from anonymous donors being used to win them. After winning the election, the money has to be recovered, again through corrupt means. Huge amounts are spent making and breaking governments, and all that money gets into the corrupt system. Actions against corruption are selectively taken and are directed against those in the Opposition and on the wrong side of the government. When the anti-corruption measures lack credibility, they cannot have any impact. When immunity can be bought by being on the side of those in power, that incentivises corruption.