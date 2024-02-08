A worrying slide on corruption index
India has made a steep slide in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2023 even when there are claims in the country that corruption has gone down. The country has fallen by eight places from 85 in 2022 to 93 in 2023, among180 countries. Its overall score has dropped from 40 to 39 on a scale of 100. The score puts India in the highly corrupt category, with countries like Lesotho and Kazakhstan. Denmark tops the list as least corrupt, and Somalia is placed at the bottom. Most countries at the bottom rung are torn by civil strife and armed conflict. India enjoys relative peace but figures among the more corrupt countries. The CPI defines corruption as the abuse of entrusted power for private gain. Over two-thirds of countries have scored below 50 out of 100, and it is a dishonour to be among them.
Corruption is a fact of daily life in the country and most people have not seen any improvement in the conduct of people in public life, including politicians and bureaucrats. It is a reality that those in the top echelons are above the law and cannot be brought to account with existing laws against corruption. It is mostly the middle and lower level officials who are caught, that too only in some circumstances. Many get away after being caught, again using corrupt means. Elections are a fountain of corruption, with large amounts of money from anonymous donors being used to win them. After winning the election, the money has to be recovered, again through corrupt means. Huge amounts are spent making and breaking governments, and all that money gets into the corrupt system. Actions against corruption are selectively taken and are directed against those in the Opposition and on the wrong side of the government. When the anti-corruption measures lack credibility, they cannot have any impact. When immunity can be bought by being on the side of those in power, that incentivises corruption.
Transparency International says the weakening of justice systems has reduced the accountability of public officials. Both authoritarian and democratic leaders undermine justice, and bribery and abuse of power have entered courts also. It has noted that there is a narrowing of public space in India, posing a threat to fundamental rights. It has cited the passage of the Telecommunications Bill as such a threat. It has also noted that the crackdown on civil society and attacks on freedom of the press and other freedoms weaken transparency and accountability. The best antidote to corruption is transparency, and that is at a huge discount in government, administration and organisations, including political parties.