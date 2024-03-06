A wrong ruling overturned

The ruling has shed clearer light on the idea of legislative privilege. The idea has been misunderstood and misused in many ways. The court has said that it has to be linked to the collective functioning of the House and must have a functional relationship to the discharge of the legislators’ duties. It was clear about this: The privilege of an individual member only extends insofar as it aids the House to function and without which the House may not be able to carry out its functions collectively. The freedom of speech, of which the right to vote is an extension, is a privilege essential to every legislative body. But the privilege is not a mark of status and does not put a member on an unequal status. A member of a legislature engaging in bribery commits a crime. The court has rightly defined the idea of privilege and differentiated and rescued it from acts of graft and crime, and the ruling will set a judicial precedent for the future.